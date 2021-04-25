Mumbai, Apr 25 (PTI) With the death of a constable in Mumbai due to COVID-19, the virus has claimed the lives of three police personnel within two weeks, an official said on Sunday.

The 46-year-old constable attached to Chunabhatti police station succumbed to the infection on Saturday, he said.

He was a diabetic and undergoing treatment at a Navi Mumbai-based hospital, the official said.

Earlier, a constable attached to J J Marg police station and a police sub inspector from Vakola police station died to COVID-19 in the last few days.

