New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Amid the prevailing coronavirus crisis in the country, the India Air Force's (IAF) IL-76 airlifted three empty cryogenic oxygen containers from Mumbai to Kuwait for refilling on Friday.

As per Indian Air Force, another two IAF C-130s airlifted 410 oxygen cylinders from Bangkok to Hindon Air Base.

Additionally, within the country, IAF aircraft C-17s airlifted two oxygen tankers from Hindon to Ranchi, two from Yelahanka to Bhubaneswar, two from Hyderabad to Bhubaneswar and two from Madurai to Ranchi.

Apart from this, other IAF aircraft C-17s are bringing three oxygen tankers from Sulur to Panagarh.

According to the Indian Air Force spokesperson, the Indian Air Force has till now carried out 696 sorties within the country and transported 443 oxygen tankers within the country while 110 sorties have been carried out to bring 102 tankers containers from abroad.

With 3,26,098 new COVID-19 cases and 3,53,299 recoveries, India recorded more recoveries than the fresh infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry's data on Saturday.The cumulative caseload touched 2,43,72,907 including 36,73,802 active cases and 2,04,32,898 total recoveries. After 3,890 deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll due to the disease has gone up to 2,66,207. (ANI)

