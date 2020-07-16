Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) [India], July 16 (ANI): Streets in Mangaluru wore a deserted look as the city woke up to the first morning of the seven-day lockdown on Thursday.

The lockdown is being observed after the state government announced it as a necessary step to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Also Read | COVID-19 in India: Dr Harsh Vardhan Says 'Despite a Large Population, We Can Claim to Have Performed Better Than Any Other Country'.

The week-long total shutdown came into effect in the Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district from 8 pm on July 15 till 5 am on July 22.

The state government allowed relaxation between 8am to 11 am for purchasing of essential commodities. A slight rush was observed during the hours of the relaxation.

Also Read | 2020 Xiaomi Ecosystem Product Launch: Xiaomi Mi TV Stick, Mi Smart Band 5 & Mi True Wireless Earbuds Launched Globally.

Karnataka has so far reported 47,253 positive COVID-19 cases, including 27,859 active cases and 18,466 recoveries.

So far, 928 people have lost their lives due to the infectious virus in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)