New Delhi, July 16: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday mentioned that the fatality rate of coronavirus is 2.57 percent, and the recovery rate has improved to 63.25 percent. He was quoted saying, "Despite being such a largely populated nation, we can perhaps claim to have performed better than any other country." The number of cured, discharged and migrated has improved to 6,12,815, according to the numbers shared by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

India reported the highest single-day spike of 32,695 new COVID-19 cases and 606 deaths in the past 24 hours on Thursday. The total number of cases has increased to 9,68 lakh, including 3,31,146 active cases. The death toll of the nation has neared the 25,000 mark today. India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 32,695 COVID-19 Cases And 606 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Tally Jumps to 9.68 Lakh Mark.

Fatality at 2.57%, Recovery Rate Improves to 63.25%:

Despite being such a largely populated nation, we can perhaps claim to have performed better than any other country. Today our fatality rate is 2.57% and recovery rate is 63.25%: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/wWMlcAYIID — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2020

According to the Worldometer report, the United States remains the most affected. It has recorded over 70,000 cases in a day, taking its tally of cases to 3,615,991 and death toll to 140,105. The US is followed by Brazil, which has 1,970,909 cases. India is ranked at the third place among the worst-hit nations by the coronavirus pandemic.

