Bengaluru, Sep 11 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Karnataka breached the 7,000 mark on Friday as the state reported 130 fatalities, while 9,464 new cases took the total infection count to 4,40,411.

Recoveries outnumbered the number of new cases, with a record 12,545 patients getting discharged, taking the overall recoveries to 3,34,999.

Also Read | China Likely to Handover Arunachal Pradesh’s Five Missing Youths to India Tomorrow, Says Kiren Rijiju.

The day also saw the state testing 64,699 samples, including 28,350 using rapid antigen kits as the cumulative number of specimens examined crossed the 36.5 lakh mark.

The state's cumulative positive cases stood at 4,40,411, including 7,067 deaths and 3,34,999 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

Also Read | Swami Agnivesh Dies After Suffering From Multi-Organ Failure.

It said there were 98,326 active cases, of whom 97,556 are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 770 are in Intensive Care Units.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum of 32 of the 130 deaths reported on Friday, followed by Mysuru (13), Belagavi and Dharwad (9), Ballari and Shivamogga (8), Dakshina Kannada (7), Koppal (5), among others.

Most of those who succumbed had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Bengaluru Urban continued to be on top in the number of new cases reported, accounting for 3,426 of the total number of infections, the health department said in its bulletin

Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 3,426, Mysuru 676, Dakshina Kannada 446, Tumakuru 395, Ballari 382, Shivamogga 349, Hassan 305, Davangere 297, Kalaburagi 261, followed by others.

Bengaluru urban continued to top the districts in the number of positive cases, with a total of 1,63,631 infections, followed by Ballari 25,786 and Mysuru 24,449.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru urban recorded the most with 1,20,324 discharges, followed by Ballari 20,975 and Mysuru 16,925.

A total of 36,50,819 samples have been tested so far. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)