Kolkata, Nov 13 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 7,557 on Friday with 51 more people succumbing to the disease, a bulletin released by the state health department said.

The coronavirus caseload went up to 4,24,675 after 3,835 fresh cases of infection were registered in different parts of the state, it said.

The discharge rate in West Bengal went up to 90.80 per cent with 4,468 more people recovering from the disease, the bulletin said.

Since Thursday 44,312 samples have been tested in the state and the number of active cases stood at 31,501 on Friday, it said.

