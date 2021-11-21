New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): The national capital reported 29 fresh COVID-19 cases and no fatalities for the sixth consecutive day, the Delhi Health bulletin said on Sunday.

With this, the total cases of this virus mounted to 14,40,666 including 309 active cases.

The total recoveries rose to 14,15,262 of which 45 are new discharges.

Of the 49,139 tests conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus, a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent was observed.

Meanwhile, the total fatalities in the capital city stood at 25,095 with a case fatality rate of 1.74 per cent. On November 15, Delhi reported on COVID-19 fatality.

As far as the COVID-19 vaccination status is concerned, 1,01,782 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours. The cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far are at 2,18,21,215. (ANI)

