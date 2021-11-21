Idukki, November 21: In a horrifying incident, a woman allegedly poured acid over her lover’s face for rejecting mariage proposal in Kerala’s Idukki district on Tuesday. The victim lost one eye in the acid attack. The incident took place at Irumpupalam near Adimali in the district. The accused has been identified as 35-year-old Sheeba Santhosh. She became friends with the victim, 27-year-old Arunkumar, on social media. The woman was arrested on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh Acid Attack: 25-Year-Old Woman Suffers Severe Burn Injuries After Two Bike-Borne Throw Acid at Her; Incident Recorded on CCTV.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the accused entered into a relationship with Arunkumar. Sheeba moved to Thiruvananthapuram as a home nurse as she was planning to live with the victim. Sheeba is a married woman and has two kids. When the victim came to know about this, he backed off. Gurugram Horror: 21-Year-Old Woman Injured in Acid Attack by Cousin, Accused Arrested.

On Tuesday, the woman asked Arunkumar to meet her in Adimali so that they could resolve issues. The man reached the place with his friends. As per the media report, the accused insisted on living with him, and when the victim refused, she poured acid on his face. Sheeba also allegedly demanded Rs two lakh from Arunkumar.

After the incident, she fled from the spot and started to live with her husband at Poomamkandam. The accused was arrested on Saturday. Meanwhile, Arunkumar was rushed to a hospital in Adimali by his friends. Later, he was shifted to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. In the acid attack, the victim lost one eye. Reportedly, Sheeba also suffered injuries. The police have started a detailed investigation into the matter.

