New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): On the occasion of Christmas, People lighted candles at the back gate of the Sacred Heart Cathedral in the national capital as the church remained closed for visitors in view of the current COVID-19 situation.

Speaking to ANI, Shweta a local visitor said, "we are disappointed as the church is close but I think, it is a good decision because covid cases are increasing."

Also Read | WHO Experts Warn Tamil Nadu of Sudden Spurt in Omicron Cases.

"I understand these restrictions have been taken for our own safety," she added.

Another visitor Zud, from Maharashtra, said, "the church is close and we have not offered prayers. Christmas is very auspicious for us as we celebrate the birthday of Jesus Chryst."

Also Read | Online Fraud in Mumbai: Bandra Doctor Duped of Rs 1.2 Lakh by Cyber Fraudsters Who Promised Her Job in UK.

"We are disappointed as we are not able to offer prayers. We especially travel all way from Mumbai to Delhi for this and the church is very remount," he said.

Saurabh Kumar said, "yes we are disappointed but if we see the other side, it is good as covid cases are increasing and safety is topmost important."

Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25 and marks the birth of Jesus Christ. It is commemorated by the Christian community and others across the globe by singing carols and exchanging gifts, as the festival aims to spread the message of peace and prosperity. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)