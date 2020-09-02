Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Secretariat Administration Department has prohibited the entry of Print and Electronic Media journalists inside the Secretariat building, in wake of the COVID-19.

According to an order of the department, "Journalists are allowed only at the Secretariat's Media Centre from 3 pm to 5 pm."

Nobody except MPs, MLAs, Union Ministers, State Ministers, and Secretariat staff will be allowed to enter the Secretariat. Outsiders can submit their request letter at the post office situated in front of the secretariat which will be reviewed by officials and entry will be granted if deemed necessary," the order said.

Uttarakhand reported 836 new coronavirus cases, taking total cases to 21,234 including 14,437 recoveries and 291 deaths, State Health Department said on Wednesday. (ANI)

