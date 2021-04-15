Panaji, Apr 15 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 757 to reach 64,572 on Thursday, a health department official said.

The death toll mounted to 862 as five patients succumbed to the infection during the day, he said.

The number of recovered patients in the state rose to 57,846 as 245 of them got discharge in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases in the coastal state is 5,112 now, the official said.

"With 2,711 tests conducted during the day, Goa's overall test count went up to 5,82,068," he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 64,572, new cases 757, death toll 862, discharged 58,028, active cases 5,682, samples tested till date 5,82,068.

