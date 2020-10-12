Ahmedabad, Oct 12 (PTI) The Gujarat state election commission on Monday postponed local body polls for three months in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a release, it said these are "exceptional times" and holding of polls would result in diversion of state administration machinery currently engaged in containing the outbreak.

Elections to six municipal corporations, including Ahmedabad, 55 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka pachayats were to be held in November since their five-year terms would end in the second week of December. PTI

