Chandigarh, Apr 17 (PTI) Haryana on Monday reported 898 fresh COVID-19 infections and one death, according to a Health department bulletin.

Half of the fresh active cases were recorded in Gurugram district while the sole fatality was reported from Panchkula, it said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Bomb Blast Case: Supreme Court Relaxes Abdul Nazir Maudany's Bail Condition, Allows Him To Stay in Kerala Till July 9.

Gurugram reported 461 cases followed by 134 in Faridabad, 47 in Yamunanagar and 43 in Karnal.

Among the other districts, 23 cases were reported from Sonipat, 19 from Panipat and 20 from Rohtak.

Also Read | SpaceX Calls off Starship Rocket Launch.

Panchkula recorded 35 caseload additions, the bulletin stated.

Haryana's active COVID-19 caseload stands at 4,339 with the addition of the fresh infections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)