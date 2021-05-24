Chandigarh, May 24 (PTI) Haryana on Monday recorded 95 more COVID-19-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 7,607, while 3,757 new cases pushed the infection count to 7,41,785.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the new deaths include 11 from Hisar, nine from Gurgaon, six each from Jind, Bhiwani and Ambala, and five each from Yamunanagar, Sirsa and Nuh districts.

The fresh cases include 500 from Bhiwani, 212 from Gurgaon, 258 from Jhajjar, 245 from Hisar and 281 from Rewari, it said.

The total number of active cases stands at 38,119 while the overall recoveries so far has reached 6,96,059, it said.

The positivity rate is 8.52 per cent while the recovery rate is 93.84 per cent, the bulletin added.

