Chandigarh, Dec 3 (PTI) Haryana reported 20 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the infection tally to 7,71,780.

The state, however, reported no death due to the infection.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the death toll remained unchanged at 10,054.

Among the districts, seven cases were from Faridabad and five from Gurgaon.

The total active cases in the state are 159, while the overall recoveries are 7,61,544.

The recovery rate is 98.67 per cent, the bulletin added.

