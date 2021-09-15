Chandigarh, Sep 15 (PTI) Haryana reported one COVID-19 related death and added 12 new infections on Wednesday, pushing the total case tally in the state to 7,70,688, a daily bulletin stated.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the death toll increased to 9,808 after a fatality was reported from Kaithal district.

Notably, Haryana had not recorded any COVID-related death for the last one week.

Among the districts, eight cases were reported from Gurugram district.

However, no fresh case was reported from 18 of the total 22 districts in the state.

The total active cases in the state were 105, while the overall recoveries was 7,60,545.

The recovery rate was 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said.

