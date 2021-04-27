New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed the AAP government to file a report on the number of deaths of COVID-19 patients in hospitals and nursing homes here due to the shortage of oxygen as families of the dead patients need to be compensated as it was the state's responsibility.

“The Delhi government is directed to file report on number of deaths taking place on account of shortage of oxygen in hospitals and nursing homes. It should include name of the patient, ward number, time of death and reason,” a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said and directed that the report be filed in two days.

It further said, “We need to compensate all those persons whose patients died due to this. This is state's responsibility.”

The direction came during the hearing in the case relating to oxygen crisis and shortage of medicines to treat COVID-19 patients.

