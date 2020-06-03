India News | COVID-19: IIT Roorkee Organises Blood Donation Camp to Strengthen Healthcare System

Roorkee (Uttarakhand) [India], June 3 (ANI): IIT Roorkee, in association with Civil Hospital - Blood Bank on Wednesday organised a blood donation camp at the Institute Hospital to strengthen healthcare system amid the COVID-19 crisis.

In a press statement, IIT Roorkee said that the blood donation camp was organised as an initiative under the National Service Scheme (NSS) which witnessed active participation from residents, faculty, and students of IIT Roorkee.

Also Read | Earthquake in Delhi, Tremors Felt in Parts of NCR: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 3, 2020.

A team of doctors, paramedical personnel, and volunteers were deployed across the venue to ensure a safe and hygiene in the camp. "All medical professionals adhered to stringent screening procedures and standard laboratory practices for testing, processing, and collecting blood from the donor. NSS Volunteers, with the help of IIT Roorkee hospital staff, maintained social distancing norms while all participants used masks and gloves," read the statement issued by IIT Roorkee.

"The COVID-19 crisis is an unprecedented time. It has put a strain on the healthcare system, especially those suffering from pre-existing diseases. Our community also has patients who require regular blood transfusions, such as patients with Thalassemia," Professor Pranita P Sarangi, Faculty Advisor, NSS and NCC, IIT Roorkee said.

Also Read | India-China Standoff: Chinese Troops Move Few Hundred Yards Back in Galwan Nala Area, Say Sources.

Akshay Nayak, a student at IIT Roorkee, said: "I am glad that I could donate blood to save the lives of the needy. One blood donation can save three lives. I urge everyone should come forward and do their bit to support the vulnerable community. "

Professor Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee said: "I would like to thank all donors who came forward to donate their blood. Their commitment to society is commendable."

After the donation, donors were provided with refreshments and certificates by the blood bank. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)