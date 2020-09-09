Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 9 (ANI): The flower sales are usually high in Assam ahead of the Vishwakarma Puja, but this year, the sellers are facing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the flower sellers, they have not made profits after the COVID-19 lockdown. The coronavirus pandemic has dampened one of their best seasons for business. Usually, during this festival, flowers are bought for offerings and decorations at the temples.

"The business isn't good at present. We're hoping for some business ahead of Vishwakarma Puja. If we do not sell our produce timely, then they perish and we suffer huge losses. There are no customers so far, and the temples are also closed. We don't have any other business to engage in," said Bastop Das, a flower seller.

"It has been around six months now. The temples are closed and people fear to come out due to which we are facing heavy loss. Even if we get orders, they are too small. We keep hoping we will get customers," said Montu Malakar, another flower seller.

Vishwakarma Jayanti will be celebrated on September 16. (ANI)

