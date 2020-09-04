New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): India's total COVID-19 recoveries have crossed 30 lakh and stand at 30,37,151 and a very small proportion of the active cases, amounting to less than 0.5 per cent, are on ventilator support, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

As per the Ministry, a total of 2 per cent cases are in ICUs and less than 3.5 per cent of the active cases occupy oxygen-supported beds.

India's Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of COVID-19 is lower than the global average and progressively declining and currently stands at 1.74 per cent,

"With the recovery of 66,659 in the last 24 hours, India has continued its trajectory of posting more than 60,000 recoveries for the eighth consecutive day. The recovery rate amongst the COVID-19 patients is 77.15 per cent demonstrating that the number of patients recovering is on a steady rise over the past several months," Ministry said.

The higher number of recoveries has also led to a steady enhancement in the difference between the recovered and active ones.

"This difference has crossed 22 lakh, as on date. This ensured that the actual caseload of the country stands at 8,31,124, which are under active medical care. The active cases currently comprises only 21.11 per cent of the total positive cases," the Ministry said.

As many as 83,341 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally crossed 39-lakh mark on Friday, according to the Health Ministry.

With 1,096 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 68,472 patients have succumbed to the disease.

The total cases in the country reached 39,36,748 including 8,31,124 active cases, 30,37,152 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

