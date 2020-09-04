Chandigarh, September 4: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on Friday declared the Clerk 05/2019 final exam results. Candidates who appeared for the examinations can check whether they have qualified. The full list of selected candidates has been released on hssc.gov.in, the official portal of the staff selection body. Online, E-learning Jobs Witness Four-Fold Jump Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Naukri.com.

How to check the full list of qualified candidates? Visit the above-mentioned website and find the tab of final exam results. After clicking on the same, find the marquee tab stating 'clerk 05/2019 results'. On clicking it, a PDF copy would be available with names of all selected candidates. One can also directly check the list of candidates by clicking here.

The Commission had conducted the written examinations last year from September 21-23. The documents were scrutinised and marked between January to February this year. The evaluation process was completed in August.

A total of 4,798 vacancies for clerks in several government departments would be filled through the exams held last year. The results were keenly awaited by the students who had appeared for the HSSC exams.

