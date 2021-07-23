Ahmedabad, Jul 23 (PTI) The Gujarat High Court on Friday asked the state government to install PSA oxygen plants at all levels, accelerate vaccination and recruit medical staff in state-run hospitals in order to tackle a possible third wave of COVID-19.

With a host of suggestions, the division bench of Justices Bela Trivedi and Bhargav D Karia on Friday disposed of a suo motu PIL, initiated last year, and other related petitions on the COVID-19 situation in the state.

While disposing of the PIL and other connected matters during an online hearing, the bench noted in its order that the state government has already prepared a "comprehensive plan to tackle the third wave" of the pandemic.

"Much has been done by the state authorities but much needs to be done. In order to avoid any catastrophe, authorities must ensure people follow rules, such as wearing masks. Keep people well informed about new variants and its symptoms, treatment and contact details of hospitals," said Justice Trivedi, while reading out the order.

The bench asked the government to make sure all designated COVID-19 hospitals display and report real time data with regard to the availability of beds, medicines and injections on their web portals.

"To avoid possible surge in the cases, which may occur due to unknown variants, the state must procure sufficient vaccine doses for better vaccination coverage. State must provide doorstep vaccination to the disabled, aged and underprivileged citizens," the bench ordered.

It said since there are apprehensions that the third wave will affect children the most, appropriate infrastructure for their treatment must be created, while vaccination drive must be accelerated for children below 18 years.

It asked the state government to commission PSA (pressure swing absorption) oxygen plants at all levels at the earliest considering the past experience.

Stressing on strengthening the rural health infrastructure, the bench further asked the government to recruit doctors, nurses and other medical staff on a permanent basis at the earliest.

