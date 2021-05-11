Leh, May 11 (PTI) Ladakh has reported 112 new COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 15,429, while two more fatalities raised the death toll due to the viral disease to 157 in the Union Territory, officials said on Tuesday.

Of the 112 fresh cases, 65 were detected in Leh and 47 in Kargil as the total active cases in the union territory rose to 1,447 including 1,223 in Leh and 224 in Kargil, they said.

According to officials, 113 people have died in Leh so far, while Kargil has reported 44 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

A total of 106 COVID-19 patients -- 72 in Leh, 34 in Kargil -- were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, they said.

The number of patients who have recuperated from the viral disease has gone up to 13,825, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)