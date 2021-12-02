Leh, Dec 2 (PTI) With 23 fresh, Ladakh's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 21,601, while the number of active cases of the infection has gone up to 285 in the Union Territory, officials said on Thursday.

Ladakh has registered 214 Covid-related deaths -- 156 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, they added.

Fourteen patients were cured and discharged from hospitals in Leh in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries in the Union Territory now stands at 20,102, the officials said.

All the 23 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in Leh, they added.

A total of 1,198 sample reports were found negative for the infection in Ladakh in the last 24 hours, the officials said.

Of the 285 active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh, 259 are in Leh and 26 in Kargil.

