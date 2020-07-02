Mumbai, Jul 2 (PTI) Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Thursday increased by 6,330 - a fresh single-day high - taking the count to 1,86,626, while 125 more patients succumbed to the infection, said a health official.

At 6,330, this was the highest-ever single day reporting of COVID-19 cases in the state and for the first time, the case figure went past the 6,000-mark, he said.

Also Read | OnePlus TV Y Series, OnePlus TV U Series Affordable Smart TVs Launched; Prices in India Start From Rs 12,999.

The state also reported deaths of 125 patients, taking the fatalities to 8,178, the official said.

Out of the 125 deaths, 110 occurred in the last 48 hours, while the remaining took place earlier than that but were not reported as COVID-19 fatalities, and were now added to the count, he said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra Rise to 1,86,626 After 6,330 New Cases Reported Today: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 2, 2020.

Also, a record number of 8,018 patients were discharged from hospitals in the state, taking the number of recoveries way past the 1-lakh mark to 1,01,172, the official said.

With this, the number of active patients in the state stood at 77,260.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,86,626 new cases 6,330 deaths 8,178, discharged 1,01,172 active cases 77,260, people tested so far 10,20,368.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)