Mumbai, May 8 (PTI) Maharashtra on Sunday reported 224 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the state's infection tally to 78,79,278, while one death raised the toll to 1,47,847, the health department said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Warns That 'No Religious Events To Take Place on Roads'.

A total of 196 patients recuperated during the day, taking the cumulative recovery count to 77,30,127. There are 1,304 active cases in the state now.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Mistaken For His Son, Man Hacked to Death in His Sleep.

On Sunday, 24,349 tests were done, pushing the state's overall test count to 8,03,79,421.

The COVID-19 recovery rate of the state is 98.11 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.87 per cent.

Mumbai reported 123 new cases and zero death, which raised its infection tally to 10,59,807. Its death toll is 19,563. Mumbai division, which comprises the city and its satellite townships, saw 156 cases during the day. Its infection count now stands at 22,34,945 and fatality figure at 39,830.

Nashik division reported five new cases, Pune division 47 cases, Kolhapur division two cases, Aurangabad division seven cases, Akola division two cases and Nagpur division five cases. Latur division did not report any case. One death was reported in Amravati city.

The coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,79,278, new cases 224, death toll 1,47,847, recoveries 77,30,127, active cases 1,304, total tests 8,03,79,42.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)