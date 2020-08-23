Mumbai, Aug 23 (PTI) Maharashtra on Sunday reported 10,441 new coronavirus positive cases, which pushed the cumulative count in the state to 6,82,383, a state health official.

With the death of 258 patients during the day, the toll reached 22,253, he said.

As many as 8,157 patients were discharged after recovery on Sunday, which took the number of recovered persons to 4,88,271 so far.

According to the official, there are 1,71,542 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra at present.

So far, 36,16,704 tests have been carried out in the state.

