New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Four death monitoring committees constituted by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to analyse the high mortality rate in ten COVID-19 hospitals on Wednesday submitted reports suggesting measures like early recognition and transfer of patients to ICU, and use of plasma at the initial stage.

In a statement, the government said that the chief minister, who held a meeting with representatives of these committees set up on July 31, said that all steps should be taken to bring deaths to zero in the city.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains: PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Assures all Possible Support.

The Delhi government has decided to implement various suggestions given by the four committees to reduce death rate in hospitals.

During the inspection by the committees, it was found that the death rate in all these hospitals has decreased as compared to earlier.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains | NDRF Shares Video After Rescuing 40 People Stuck in Two Local Trains: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 5, 2020.

For Delhi government-run GTB hospital, suggestions were made that COVID-19 wards should be equipped with high-flow nasal oxygen therapy (HFNO) or BiPAP machines for early intervention besides early recognition and transfer of sick patients to ICU, and increased use of convalescent plasma early in the disease process.

About Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital, one of the committees said that early warning scorecards should be used to ensure prompt detection and shifting of patients from the wards to the critical areas, it stated.

It also stated that at the hospital, high-risk cases should be transferred to ICU/HDU (High-dependency unit) at the earliest sign of deterioration on the basis of N/L ratio, qSOFA, raised inflammatory markers/ Trop T, adding that number of COVID-19 ICU beds may be increased in case there is a second wave.

For Lok Nayak Hospital, the panel said, "Early warning scorecards should be used to ensure prompt detection and shifting of patients from the wards to the critical areas. High-risk cases should be transferred to ICU/ HDU at the earliest sign of deterioration on the basis of N/L ratio, qSOFA..."

Making suggestions for Ganga Ram Hospital, the panel said that there should be early detection of complications in patients on prolonged ventilation and the management should be accordingly.

For Sir Balaji Action Medical Institute and Jaipur Golden Hospital, a suggestion was made that early application of HFNC (High-flow nasal cannula) is desirable and will help in improving patient outcome, the government said in the statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)