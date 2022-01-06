Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 6 (ANI): Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said that more restrictions will be put in place if required assuring preparedness with the necessary healthcare infrastructure.

"More restrictions will be imposed if required. We have all the necessary health infrastructure (to deal with surging cases of COVID-19)," Dhami told ANI.

Over the prevailing COVID-19 situation, he said that the state government does not want to take any risks and a check is being kept at airports, buses, educational institutions among other places.

Dhami further informed that a detailed discussion was held on Wednesday about the surge in cases and have decided to take decisions in this regard in a day or two.

"We have prepared all healthcare institutions for a possible surge in cases. From medicines to oxygen supply, everything has been ensured," he said.

Taking action to curb the transmission of the infection in the state, the Uttarakhand government on Wednesday extended the night curfew by an hour. It will be applicable from 10 pm to 5 pm until further orders.

As per the state's health bulletin, Uttarakhand on Wednesday reported 505 fresh cases and 119 recoveries. The active cases were at 1000. (ANI)

