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By Suchitra Mukherjee

Durgapur (West Bengal) [India], April 13 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday expressed confidence of BJP's victory in the West Bengal assembly polls, saying people of Bengal are "definitely going to bring change" in the state in the assembly polls.

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Talking with ANI during his road here, he said a BJP Chief Minister will be sworn in in the state after the results are announced on May 4.

"This time, the people of Bengal are definitely going to bring change in Bengal, and on 5th (May), BJP Chief Minister will be sworn in here," he told ANI.

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He was asked about the support the BJP is getting in the state for the assembly polls to be held on April 23 and 29.

Amit Shah, who earlier addressed rallies in Paschim Bardhaman and Birbhum, accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of turning "Sonar Bangla into syndicate raj," and said "BJP will work on building Sonar Bangla" as envisioned by Guru Rabindranath Tagore

Amit Shah accused Mamata Banerjee of turning the slogan of "Maa, Maati, Maanush" into "mafia, muscleman and money power gang"."BJP will work on building Sonar Bangla as envisioned by Guru Rabindranath Tagore," he said.

He accused the Mamata Banerjee government of not giving the required land to complete border fencing.

"BSF needs 600 acres of land to fence the border. However, Mamata Didi refuses to give land, which leads to infiltration. Mamata ji shelters infiltrators, and they, in turn, elect her. On 4th May, the BJP Govt is going to be formed, and we will ensure that infiltrators are identified and removed from the country," he said

He said thousands of factories had moved out of Bengal during the Trinamool Congress rule.

"Mamata Didi has rendered the youth of Bengal--once considered the industrial hub of entire India--jobless," he said

The Union Minister also reiterated BJP promises of implementing the Uniform Civil Code and the 7th Pay Commission in West Bengal.

"It's time to say bye-bye to Mamata's government. Removing Mamata's government means creating an infiltrator-free Bengal. If you want to remove infiltrators from Bengal, only and only the BJP can do this job," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)