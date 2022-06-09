New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 194.74 crore (1,94,74,38,014) mark on Thursday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

The government data added that more than 13 lakh (13,28,975) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on Thursday.

Also Read | Monsoon 2022: First Eight Days of Southwest Monsoon Records Large Deficit.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021.

Also Read | Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Drones, Apps to Keep Strict Vigil in Ahmedabad After Al Qaeda Threat Over Prophet Row.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining of the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

The government, earlier today, informed that more than 193.53 crores (1,93,53,58,865) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category.

India reported 7,240 fresh Coronavirus cases on Thursday, nearly 40 per cent higher than a day ago, as infections soared sharply in states like Maharashtra and Kerala. This is the highest jump in the number of daily cases since March 2. On Wednesday, India saw a rise of nearly 41 per cent in the daily COVID cases, as the country logged 5,233 infections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)