Bhopal, Apr 20 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday directed firms and units apart from those engaged in essential services to run operations with just 10 per cent staff in offices and the rest from home in order to contain the severe spike in COVID-19 cases the state is witnessing.

An order issued by the state government also laid down that only two passengers could travel in an autorickshaw, taxi or private vehicle, with masks being mandatory for all occupants.

The objective of these directives is to the break the chain of the COVID-19 infection, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Rajesh Rajora said.

The order stated that only 10 per cent employees will attend office, except in units engaged in essential services like water and electricity supply, fire brigade, police, health etc, while the remaining employees will work from home.

In the private sector, this rule would apply to all establishments, except IT, mobile phone and BPO firms, the ACS informed.

The order completely bans social, political, sports, entertainment, public and religious programmes, and has laid down that vegetable markets operate at a localised level instead of a centralised one.

The order said it should be ensured that wholesale grocery agents continue to supply products to retailers.

As on Monday, MP had a caseload of 4,20,977, including 4,636 deaths.

The state has added 125,466 cases and 650 deaths in April so far, officials pointed out.

