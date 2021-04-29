Bhopal, Apr 29 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 12,762 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 5,50,927, health officials said.

The death of 95 patients in the last 24 hours pushed the state's fatality count to 5,519, they said.

In April so far, the state has recorded 2,55,416 cases and 1,533 fatalities.

A total of 13,363 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, which took the recovery count of Madhya Pradesh to 4,53,331, they said.

With 1,789 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 1,09,029 while that of Bhopal rose to 88,060 with the addition of 1,811 cases.

Indore reported 10 deaths, taking the toll in the district to 1,133, while the number of fatalities in Bhopal rose by three to 732, the officials said.

Indore is now left with 12,608 active cases, while Bhopal has 13,167 such cases.

There are 92,077 active COVID-19 cases in the state at present.

With 59,388 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh has crossed 76.89 lakh.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 5,50,927, new cases 12,762, death toll 5,519, recovered 4,53,331, active cases 92,077, number of tests so far 76,89,004.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)