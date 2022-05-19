Mumbai, May 19 (PTI) Mumbai's single-day coronavirus infection tally crossed the 200-mark on Thursday after a gap of three months with 223 new cases, the civic body said.

Also Read | Anurag Thakur: India Set to Add 30 Crore More OTT Users.

On February 19 this year, the city had reported 201 COVID-19 cases, but the daily infection figure kept going down since then. However, over the past few days there has been a gradual rise in the number of infections. There were 194 cases on Wednesday.

Also Read | Odisha: Groom Rides Cycle to His Wedding Venue as Mark of Protest Against High Fuel Price.

This calendar year's highest daily count was reported on February 17 with 259 cases.

With 223 fresh cases, Mumbai's caseload increased to 10,62,040, while the fatality figure remained unchanged at 19,566 as no patient succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, an official said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also discharged 124 patients during the day, which increased the recovery count to 10,41,472. There are 1,002 active patients in the city now. The civic body carried out 8,736 tests in past 24 hours, raising the overall test count to 1,70,33,677.

Mumbai's recovery rate is 98 per cent, while the overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the metropolis between May 11 and 17 was 0.012 per cent. The state capital's doubling rate now stands at 5,450 days.

Although the number of cases is rising, there is neither any containment zone in the city nor any building has been sealed so far, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)