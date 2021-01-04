Nagpur, Jan 4 (PTI) Nagpur district on Monday saw 379 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,25,332, while the toll rose by six to touch 3,965, an official said.

So far, 1,17,351 people have recovered, including 394 on Monday, leaving the district with 4,016 active cases, he added.

With 4,841 samples being examined on Monday, the overall number of tests in Nagpur went up to 9,50,317, he said.

