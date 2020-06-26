Nashik, Jun 26 (PTI) Nashik district on Friday reported 115 new COVID-19 cases, taking its count to 3,493, while the death toll reached 213, an official said.

Of the 14 COVID-19 deaths recorded on Friday, several are of those who succumbed earlier but their reports returned positive during the day, he added.

The number of persons who have recovered so far stands at 1,911, he said.

