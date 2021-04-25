The stores consisted of 35 Oxygen cylinders, Rapid Antigen Detection Test (RADT) kits, Personnel Protective Equipment (PPE), masks, and other items to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): As part of the nation's fight against COVID 19, Indian Navy ships under Headquarters of Southern Naval Command (SNC) at Kochi are progressing with the mission of Oxygen Express in order to render support to the local administration of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep (UTL).

In the early hours of April 25, INS Sharda, based at Kochi, undertook the transfer of essential medical supplies to the capital of Lakshadweep, Kavaratti. The stores consisted of 35 oxygen cylinders, Rapid Antigen Detection Test (RADT) kits, Personnel Protective Equipment (PPE), masks, and other items to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The disembarkation of stores was coordinated by personnel from INS Dweeprakshak at Kavaratti. The ship then continued with her mission to the island of Minicoy for disembarkation of oxygen cylinders and medical supplies.

Additionally, 41 empty oxygen cylinders from the islands have been embarked on board Indian Navy hired vessel, Meghna. The vessel is now headed to Kochi for the refilling of the empty cylinders and will head back to UTL with filled cylinders soon to ensure that the Oxygen Express continues unabated. The operations are being progressed under the supervision of the Naval Officer-in-Charge at Lakshadweep in coordination with the UTL administration.

To assist the civil administration in fighting COVID 19 at the island of Kadmat, a Naval contingent comprising one doctor, two medical assistants and one additional sailor reached Kadmat. The personnel have been deputed from SNC, Kochi as well as from INS Dweeprakshak, Kavaratti.

The Headquarters of Southern Naval Command has also reserved ten beds including ICU (Intensive Care Unit) facilities for patients from Lakshadweep at Indian Naval Hospital Ship (INHS) Sanjivani, Kochi to cater for shortages in beds at the islands. Also, Naval Air Station INS Garuda has also been placed on alert to extend Naval airfield facilities for Lakshadweep helicopters ferrying patients.

Air evacuation pods developed indigenously by the Naval Aircraft Yard, Kochi to airlift COVID-19 patients from the Islands as well as from elsewhere are also being made ready for emergency requirements. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)