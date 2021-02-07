Chandigarh, Feb 7 (PTI) Chandigarh on Sunday reported 19 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 21,107, according to a medical bulletin.

The death of a 56-year-old man took the toll to 340, it said.

There are 169 active cases as of now, as per the bulletin.

A total of 33 patients were discharged after recovery, taking the number of those recovered to 20,598, it said.

A total of 2,25,242 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 2,03,192 tested negative while reports of 62 samples were awaited, the bulletin said. PTI CHS VSD

