New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): The coronavirus was not the main factor for India's former President Pranab Mukherjee's demise rather it was the brain operation, his son Abhijit Mukherjee said here on Tuesday.

"His presence was support for our family, we'll miss him. I feel COVID was not the main factor for his death rather it was the brain operation. I had plans to take him to West Bengal but due to current restrictions we couldn't do so," said Abhijit while speaking to the reporters.

"He did not meet any outsider for last four months as we were taking all COVID-19 precautions. A lot of people wanted to come but they couldn't due to COVID-19," he added.

Pranab Mukherjee was laid to rest with full military honours on Tuesday. His last rites were performed at Lodhi crematorium, under restrictions for COVID-19.

Earlier today, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other cabinet ministers paid their last respect to Pranab Mukherjee at his residence in the national capital.

Political leaders from across the country gathered at 10 Rajaji Marg to pay their last respects to late former President Pranab Mukherjee who passed away on Monday.

The gathering included Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, CPI leader D Raja, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia were also present.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid floral tribute to Mukherjee at his residence.

Apart from the cabinet leaders, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Naravane, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh also reached the residence of former President Pranab Mukherjee to pay their final tribute.

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) President J P Nadda also paid homage to the former president at his residence.

Earlier in the morning today, the mortal remains of Mukherjee were taken to his residence.

Mukherjee, 84, passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted in August and had undergone surgery for removal of a clot in his brain.

The country is observing a seven-day state mourning following the demise of Mukherjee."As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, seven days state mourning will be observed throughout India from August 31 to September 6, both days inclusive. During the period of state mourning, the national flag will fly at half-mast on all buildings throughout India, where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in an official release. (ANI)

