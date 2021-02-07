Lucknow, Feb 7 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,687 on Sunday with one more fatality, the lowest in many months of the pandemic, while 113 new cases pushed the infection count to 6,01,385, an official statement issued here said.

The lone COVID-19 death was reported from the state's Bahraich district, the statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government said.

In the past 24 hours, 670 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, taking the overall recoveries to 5,88,818, it said.

The count of active COVID-19 cases stands at 3,880, the statement said.

In the past 24 hours, over 1.15 lakh samples were tested, while so far, over 2.86 crore tests have been conducted in the state, it added.

