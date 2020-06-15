Over 16 Lakh Migrant Workers Surveyed by ASHA Workers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic in Uttar Pradesh: Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad

Lucknow, June 15: A total of 16,46,312 migrant workers have been surveyed so far by ASHA workers amid the COVID-19 crisis in Uttar Pradesh, Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said on Monday. Out of them, 1,455 people have got symptoms of the virus. Also Read | Maharashtra Can Now Operate 100 Flights Daily, Up From 50 at Present, Says Ministry of Civil Aviation.

"So far, a total of 16,46,312 migrant workers have been surveyed by ASHA workers out of which 1,455 have got some symptoms," Amit Mohan Prasad said. Also Read | Earthquake in Gujarat: Tremors of Magnitude 3.5 Hit Regions 132 Km North-Northwest of Rajkot.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Uttar Pradesh has reported 12,088 COVID-19 cases, including 345 deaths, 4,451 active cases and 7,292 recoveries so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)