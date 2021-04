Kolkata, Apr 26 (PTI) A 75-year-old man, undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Beliaghata ID and BG hospital here, was found hanging in the toilet of the clinical establishment on Monday morning, police said.

The deceased, identified as Kalachand Das, was admitted to the facility on Sunday night after testing positive for coronavirus, a police officer said. He was a resident of Kudghat Purba Putiary area in the city.

"The patient was found hanging from an overhead water pipe with the help of a piece of cloth. There is no external mark of injury on his body. Going by the preliminary findings, it seems to be death by suicide," he said.

The police have filed a case and are investigating.

"A post-mortem examination is being conducted as per the COVID-19 guidelines," he said.

Family members of the deceased alleged negligence on part of the hospital authorities.

