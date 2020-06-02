India News | COVID-19 Patient Who Was Undergoing Treatment Found Hanging in Hospital Room

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): A 63-year old man who tested positive for Coronavirus and was undergoing treatment at Batra Hospital was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room, according to Delhi Police.

According to the department, he was found hanging in his room at around 4 pm on May 31.

The deceased, Ramesh, was admitted for dialysis, as he was suffering from kidney related ailment, in Batra Hospital on May 20.

He was detected COVID-19 positive also and was undergoing treatment at the same facility.

No suicide note was recovered, inquest proceedings are underway. (ANI)

