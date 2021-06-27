Chandigarh, Jun 27 (PTI) With 298 fresh cases, Punjab's COVID-19 tally climbed to 5,94,883 on Sunday, while 11 more fatalities pushed the death toll due to the viral disease to 15,991, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the state has dropped to 4,020.

The fresh deaths were reported from several districts, including Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Ferozepur.

Patiala reported 38 fresh cases, followed by Ludhiana (32) and Hoshiarpur (23).

The COVID-19 positivity rate in the state stood at 0.58 per cent.

With 641 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured patients has gone up to 5,74,872, according to the bulletin.

There are 120 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 383 other critical patients and 1,602 on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,07,64,272 samples have so far been collected in the state for testing, it added.

Meanwhile, with 15 fresh cases, Chandigarh's COVID-19 tally shot up to 61,624, according to the medical bulletin.

With no fresh fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll stood at 807.

The number of active cases has dropped to 203 in Chandigarh, according to the bulletin.

With 37 patients recovering from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 60,614, the bulletin said.

A total of 5,62,427 samples have so far been taken for testing and of those, 4,99,545 have tested negative for the viral disease while the reports of nine samples are awaited, according to the bulletin.

