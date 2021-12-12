Chandigarh, Dec 12 (PTI) With 42 fresh cases, Punjab's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 6,03,739, according to a bulletin issued by the state health department on Sunday.

No fatality due to the viral disease was reported in a 24-hour period and the COVID-19 death toll stands at 16,619 in the state, the bulletin said, adding that the figure includes one fatality that was not reported earlier.

Of the fresh cases, Hoshiarpur reported nine, followed by Pathankot (seven) and Ludhiana (five).

The number of active coronavirus cases in the state stands at 385, the bulletin said.

Forty-six COVID-19 patients recuperated in the 24-hour period, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 5,86,735, it added.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 10 fresh cases of the viral disease, pushing its COVID-19 tally to 65,633, officials said.

No Covid-related fatality was reported in Chandigarh in a 24-hour period and the death toll due to the infection stands at 1,076, they added.

The number of active cases in the city is 61 while a total of 64,496 patients have recovered from the infection.

