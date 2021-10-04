Chandigarh, Oct 4 (PTI) One more Covid-related death was reported in Punjab on Monday, while 18 new cases took the infection count to 6,01,739, according to a medical bulletin.

The death toll due to coronavirus in the state rose to 16,521.

Among the new cases, Jalandhar reported three, followed by two each in Amritsar, Kapurthala and Patiala, as per the bulletin.

The number of active cases is 272.

Thirty-more people recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 5,84,946, the bulletin said.

Chandigarh reported six cases, raising its tally to 65,243.

No fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours, and the toll stood at 819.

The number of active cases in the city was 38, while the number of cured persons was 64,386.

