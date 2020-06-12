India News | COVID-19: Rahul Says Country Firmly on Way to Winning Wrong Race as India Becomes 4th Worst-hit

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the government over India becoming the fourth worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus cases, describing it as a horrific tragedy, resulting from a lethal blend of "arrogance and incompetence".

India on Thursday went past the United Kingdom in terms of coronavirus cases to become the fourth worst-hit country, according to the Worldometer and Johns Hopkins University data.

Also Read | Health Ministry Guidelines for Hotels Re-Opened Amid COVID-19: Gaming Areas to Remain Closed, Deep Cleaning of Washrooms Mandatory.

"India is firmly on it's way to winning the wrong race. A horrific tragedy, resulting from a lethal blend of arrogance and incompetence," Gandhi tweeted along with a visual graph showing India's climb to the fourth spot in terms of cases.

Gandhi's remarks came on a day when for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak, India recorded over 10,000 new cases in a day taking the tally to 2,97,535, while the death toll rose to 8,498 with a record single-day spike of 396 fatalities.

Also Read | Chandigarh Suspends Interstate Bus Services Till June 30 Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases.

The country has registered 10,956 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours till Friday 8 am, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)