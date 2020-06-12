New Delhi, June 12: Rahul Gandhi held a conversation with former US diplomat Nicholas Burns on how 'coronavirus crisis was reshaping the world order'. Burns is the Professor of Practice of Diplomacy and International Politics at Harvard's John F Kennedy School of Government. Gandhi started his conversation by asking Burns why nations like the United States and China have failed to cooperate in the coronavirus crisis.

Nicholas Burns said, “I am extremely disappointed that there was no US-Indo cooperation to fight the coronavirus crisis. This pandemic was for the G20 to do something. And this is because Trump works unilaterally.” Rahul Gandhi Criticises Modi Government, Says ‘India Delayed Purchase of Testing Kits and Is Now Critically Short of Them’.

Gandhi also mentioned that the Indian government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also taken unilateral decisions and imposed the biggest and most-stringent lockdowns in the world. He said, "People were forced to walk several kilometres to reach home. The scenes were terrible. We have seen a disruptive leadership, but I am still hopeful of my country,” said Rahul Gandhi.

Further talking about George Floyd's murder, Burns termed it as horrible. He said, "It was a horrible, horrible murder of George Floyd, a young African-American man by the police in Minneapolis. There are millions of Americans protesting peacefully as is our right. And yet, the President treats them as terrorists."

Gandhi and Burns covered a wide range of issues, including racism in the United States and protests created by George Floyd's killing to dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. As part of his dialogues with various experts, Gandhi has already spoken to leading global economists Raghuram Rajan and Abhijit Banerjee; internationally renowned epidemiologist Johann Giesceke; global public health expert Ashish Jha and Indian industrialist Rajiv Bajaj.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 11:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).