Mumbai, Jul 17 (PTI) Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, who has recovered from COVID-19 infection around two months back, on Friday said that he has decided to donate his plasma, used for treating patients.

Awhad, who represents Mumbra-Kalwa Assembly segment, had tested coronavirus positive, but recovered in May this year.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Shocker: 40-Year-Old COVID-19 Positive Woman Raped Inside Quarantine Centre.

"After two months my blood reports are normal after fighting #coronavirus now I have decided to donate my plasma in govt hospital," the NCP leader tweeted.

Awhad said he will donate plasma in the next two days.

Also Read | Rajasthan Police SOG Arrives at Manesar Resort Where Rebel Congress MLAs are Staying: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 17, 2020.

Plasma therapy involves taking antibodies from the blood of a person who has recovered from COVID-19 and transfusing those into a coronavirus-infected patient to help kickstart the immune system to fight the infection.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)