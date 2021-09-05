Itanagar, Sep 5 (PTI) The COVID-19 recovery rate in Arunachal Pradesh improved to 98.07 per cent after 114 people were discharged in a single day, a senior health department official said on Sunday.

The northeastern state now has 762 active cases, and a total of 52,276 patients have so far recovered from the disease, he said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Man Thrashes Mother-in-Law to Death 2 Days After Being Released From Pune's Yerawada Jail.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 143, followed by Lower Subansiri (104), West Kameng (52) and Lower Dibang Valley (50).

Arunachal Pradesh's coronavirus tally rose to 53,302 with 85 fresh infections, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 264, the official said.

Also Read | Om Prakash Chautala, Former Haryana CM, Scores 88 Marks Out of 100 in English Paper of Class 10th Exam.

Altogether, 10,71,513 samples have been tested in the frontier state, including 2,993 since Saturday.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said 9,96,954 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccines thus far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)